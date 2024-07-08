Choreo LLC Acquires 2,632 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $395,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18,983.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. 1,058,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,015. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

