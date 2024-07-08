Choreo LLC Acquires 13,592 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

