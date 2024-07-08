China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.