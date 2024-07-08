Cantor Fitzgerald Raises TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $10.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.35.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WULF

TeraWulf Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. Analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.