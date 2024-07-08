Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

Cairn Homes Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cairn Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.30. The stock has a market cap of £972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

