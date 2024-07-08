Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on the stock.
Cairn Homes Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cairn Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.30. The stock has a market cap of £972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cairn Homes
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.