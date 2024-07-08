BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $97.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

