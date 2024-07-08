BNP Paribas Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

ATO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

