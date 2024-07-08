BNP Paribas Takes $43,000 Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 10,680,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,612. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

