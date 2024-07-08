BNP Paribas Takes $2.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $148,000. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 125,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 48,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EEM traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $43.63. 21,337,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,998,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.