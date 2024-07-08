BNP Paribas Purchases Shares of 839 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on MCHP
Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.