BNP Paribas Purchases Shares of 839 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.