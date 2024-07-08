BNP Paribas Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,340 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 190,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 122,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $578.34. 2,808,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.61 and a 200-day moving average of $533.40. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

