BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in S&P Global by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.89.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %
SPGI traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.27. The company had a trading volume of 777,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,264. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.94 and a 200-day moving average of $432.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
