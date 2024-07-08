BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after buying an additional 326,673 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $49,794,081. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded up $5.06 on Friday, reaching $187.32. 938,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -297.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.