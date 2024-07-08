BNP Paribas Makes New $27.76 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,760,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.3% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,857,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

