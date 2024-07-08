BNP Paribas Makes New $165,000 Investment in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 819,083 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 290,949 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 16,555,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,209,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.