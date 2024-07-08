BNP Paribas Invests $87,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

ARM Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of ARM stock traded up 12.95 on Friday, hitting 181.19. 14,231,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of 133.33 and a 200 day moving average of 115.08. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 182.65.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

