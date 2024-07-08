BNP Paribas Buys Shares of 695,436 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 695,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NU by 43.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 4.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $3,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,598,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,229,132. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

