BNP Paribas Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $224,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 231.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.63. The company had a trading volume of 772,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,059. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.