Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 240.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,238. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

