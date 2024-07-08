Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $31.47 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 515,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

