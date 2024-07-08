Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

