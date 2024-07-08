Bellway’s (BWY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.17) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.11) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,700 ($34.15) on Friday. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 1,903 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,898 ($36.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,661.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,661.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

