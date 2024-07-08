Bellway’s (BWY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.17) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.11) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
