Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 37044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of C$38.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.26.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

