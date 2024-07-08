Ardor Price Tops $0.0610 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $60.90 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00045663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

