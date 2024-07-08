Analysts Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT at $110.50

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.92.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
