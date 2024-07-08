Analysts Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT at $110.50

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,260,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. increased its position in LGI Homes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

