Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$7.94

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. Insiders have sold 25,388 shares of company stock valued at $179,471 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CEU opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.33%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

