Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $25.13

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.