American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lessened by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,992,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.92. 844,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,067. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

