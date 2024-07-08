Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

