Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $307,787,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. 4,124,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

