Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Purchases $166,214.08 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 143,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $166,214.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,324,952 shares in the company, valued at $15,456,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,017 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $141,469.55.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.20 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

