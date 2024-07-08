Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AAN opened at $9.98 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $314.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

