79,798 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,000. Valero Energy accounts for 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.96. 2,380,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

