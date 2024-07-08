600 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

IHI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 442,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,942. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

