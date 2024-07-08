51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.57.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.