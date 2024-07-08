24,192 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $65.78. 5,390,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,866. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

