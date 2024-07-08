24,184 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.67. 1,381,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

