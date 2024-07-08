222,967 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Bought by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 222,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $34,684,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.