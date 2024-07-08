18,332 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock worth $7,936,005 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. 6,375,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

