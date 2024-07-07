Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZVIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Amy Taylor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zevia PBC stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

