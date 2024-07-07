ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $430,488.17

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $430,488.17 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00034145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

