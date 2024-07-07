Wrapped Pulse Self Reported Market Cap Tops $355.02 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $355.02 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,682,521,548,487 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,675,916,140,526.649. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004176 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $1,290,776.96 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

