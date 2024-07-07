Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 118,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

