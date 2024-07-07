Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

