Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Waystar

Waystar Trading Up 0.1 %

About Waystar

Shares of WAY opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

(Get Free Report

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.