Wanchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.86 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,102,614 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

