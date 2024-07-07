Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,440 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 3,822,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

