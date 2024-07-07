Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 5,870 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,870 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $406,360,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after purchasing an additional 401,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

CTSH traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.