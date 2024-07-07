W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.44.

WRB stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 124.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 166.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

