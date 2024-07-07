Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 19,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 154,815 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE V traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.36. 7,986,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.80. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

